John Michael (Mike) Smart
Edisto Beach, SC - John Michael (Mike) Smart, 78, of Edisto Beach, SC, entered heaven on December 8, 2019. Mike was born in Greer, SC to the late John Amos Smart and Gwendolyn Mason Smart. He was the loving husband, for 47 years, of Sheila Hall Smart, and the devoted father of Casey Lynn Smart.
In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by his sister, Becki Waddell, and her husband, Ronnie, of Greer, SC and his great nephew, Parker Homesley, of Greenville, SC.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his niece, Donna Marie Waddell.
Mike was a graduate of Taylors High School, Clemson University and Fairleigh-Dickenson University. He worked for JP Stevens for many years, at Slater and at the corporate lab in Garfield, NJ. At retirement, he was Vice President of Research and Development for CCX Fiberglass.
He was an active member of Edisto Beach Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher and director of men's ministries.
A Memorial Service will be held at Edisto Beach Baptist Church at 2 PM on December 11th.
