John N. Beard, Jr.
Clemson - John Nelson Beard, Jr., 85, died November 27, 2020. He was born in Columbia, SC November 21, 1935, the son of John Nelson and Wilhelmina Quattlebaum Beard, Sr.
John was retired Profess Emeritus of Chemical Engineering at Clemson University. He spent his retirement years as a prize-winning fisherman, gourmet cook, and world traveler. He loved his family and valued his close long-time friends.
John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Eva, of Clemson; a daughter, Dana Shkor of Clemson; two sons, Alex Beard of Allen, TX and Thomas Beard of Vienna, VA; and four grandchildren, Steven Shkor of Clemson, Rachel Shkor of Suffolk, VA, Grant Beard of Allen, TX, and Garrett Beard of Allen TX.
There will be a private graveside service.
Those who wish to remember John in a special way please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4124 Clemson Blvd, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
