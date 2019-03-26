|
John P. Gibson Jr.
Easley - John Patrick Gibson, Jr., 61, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A native of Greenville, John is the son of the late John Gibson Sr. and survived by his mother, Ruth (Campbell) Kuhn and step-dad, John Kuhn. He is the husband of Lucinda "Cindy" Gibson.
A graduate of Clemson University, Mr. Gibson worked in manufacturing as a Mechanical, Quality Engineer. He also enjoyed baking and work as a gunsmith.
Along with his wife, John is survived by a daughter, Bethany Marie Gibson, a sister, Margaret Ann Gibson, and a brother, James Ansel Gibson.
