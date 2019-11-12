|
|
John R. (Bob) Addis
Greenville - John R. (Bob) Addis, 72, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 after an extended illness at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.
Born in Greenville on March 29, 1947, he was the son of the late Johnnie and Marie Garrett Addis. Bob grew up in Sans Souci and was a 1965 graduate of Parker High School. He was a member of Calvary First Baptist Church.
Mr. Addis was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War from 1968 until 1970. He was a Purple Heart recipient.
He is survived by his son, Baron Addis, his companion April Breton, and her daughter, Laura Grace; three grandchildren, Graham, Ansley and Henry Addis; two sisters, Martha Floyd, and her husband, Ted; Becky Ross, and her husband Tommy; a brother, Jim Addis, and his wife, Judy; a special aunt, Gladys Garrett Jones; and several nephews, nieces and great nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his former wife, Glenda Miller Addis.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Northwest from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel.
Burial will be held at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the at .
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Home and Patriot Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Bob during his illness.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019