|
|
John R. Aspland
Clemson - On the evening of September 8, 2019, Dr. John Richard Aspland of Clemson, South Carolina, died at the age of 82 after a few weeks of declining health.
Richard was born on October 22, 1936 in Leeds, England, to John William and Doris (Booth) Aspland.
He married Frieda Jackwert of Wunsiedel, Germany in 1961, and together, they raised two children, Antony John (Tony) and Kerstin Helen.
After completing work at Leeds Grammar School, he received his Bachelor of Science in Colour Chemistry and his Master of Science from the University of Leeds. His Ph.D. in Textile Chemistry was awarded by the University of Manchester.
He earned a First Prize from The City of Guilds of London Institute, and he attended the Textile Research Institute at Princeton University.
Richard retired from Clemson University in 2006 as a tenured Professor in the School of Materials Science and Engineering where he taught for twenty-four years, and he was awarded Professor Emeritus status upon his retirement.
Prior to his professorial position at Clemson University, Richard taught at the University of Manchester (UMIST) Institute of Science and Technology, first as an Assistant Lecturer, then as Lecturer in Textile Chemistry. He was Examiner in Colouring Matters for the Society of Dyers and Colourists and lectured at the University of Salford, England.
In order to apply his extensive theoretical learning, Richard came to the United States of America and worked sixteen years for well-known companies in the textile industry mainly in North and South Carolina, and he undertook consulting work throughout the world. Many times, he was called as an expert witness in various textile-related lawsuits.
Parallel to his employment in private industry, he was asked to develop and teach classes at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, NC. He was a frequent contributor to continuing education classes for adults throughout his working and retirement years.
He was a Fellow of the Society of Dyers and Colourists and a strong supporter of and contributor to the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists, who awarded him the Louis Atwell Olney Medal in 2013. His text on dyeing and finishing which was commissioned by the AATCC is used worldwide by both professionals and students.
Because of his love of language, he was for some time the secretary of "Poetry and Audience"; editor of the "Postgraduate Newsletter," and contributor to various peer-reviewed publications both as a writer and reviewer.
In his younger years, he was an avid participant in athletics, held the National Schools Record in the 110-yard hurdles, played rugby for the University of Leeds (The Old Leodiensians) (His future wife thought the game was 'mud-wrestling'); played squash, racquetball, and basketball, and learned to ski at age 47. He trekked many well-known trails of the world, both alone and with his wife, children, family, and friends.
His students were ever his main priority, and the imparting of complex scientific principles in understandable terms (using unambiguous, concise language to enable practical application), were his mission. When students faltered, he saw it as a failure on his part as a teacher, and he would try his best to help them succeed. Intellectual integrity and ethical behavior were his leading principles, not the acquisition of fame and fortune.
Richard fulfilled his military service obligations in the U.K.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, John William Aspland, his mother Doris Booth Aspland, and his daughter Kerstin Helen Aspland.
He is survived by his wife, Frieda, son Antony John, brothers Timothy and Roger, and an extended family in both England and Germany.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, September 13, at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Rd, Central, SC.
The family will receive friends at 5:30 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, gifts to a or to the American , 4124 Clemson Boulevard, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621 would be appreciated.
Special thanks to the many family members, friends, doctors, and nurses whose support and contributions are greatly appreciated.
Condolences may be expressed at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 10, 2019