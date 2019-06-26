|
|
John R. Hamlin
Fountain Inn - John Rufus Hamlin, 76, of Fountain Inn, passed away on Saturday June 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He is the husband of the late Wanda Orr Hamlin. John was a son of the late Benjamin David Hamlin and Ida Glazner, of Brevard, NC
John is survived by his children; Leisa Collins-Carr (Tim), Richard Hamlin (Debbie), Dawn McCall (Kenneth-deceased), and Shirley Watson (Allen), a brother; Jack Hamlin, and his cherished 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, John is preceded in death by three brothers; Thomas, Ray, and Paul Hamlin and two sisters Nancy Hamlin and Inez Davis.
Visitation will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, at the Graceland Memorial Park -East Chapel with services following at 1:00 PM also at the Graceland Memorial Park-East Chapel. The family has entrusted The Graceland Mortuary to assist them in their time of need.
Published in The Greenville News on June 26, 2019