John Rabon White
John Rabon White

Greer - John Rabon White, 85, passed away June 30, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville.

A native of Greer, son of the late Joe Gibbs and Nellie Mae Addington White, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Apalache Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann Wilson White of the home; one daughter, Regina Newman (Brent) of Taylors; one son, Rev. Joe White (Vicki) of Landrum; three grandchildren, Chad Newman (Javyn) of Taylors, Kristen Watts (Brad) of Greer, and Logan White of Landrum; two great-grandchildren, Gavin Tollison and Jocelyn Watts, both of Greer; three sisters, Patricia "Dennie" Morris of Taylors, Joey Saunders (Mike) of Taylors, and Joyce Rebecca White of Greer and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, and may be viewed via live-stream online at www.stablelifeworshipcenter.org.

The families are at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stable Life Worship Center, 520 Blue Ridge Street, Inman, SC 29349.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.






Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial service
04:00 PM
live-stream online
