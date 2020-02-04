Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Easley First Baptist Church
300 East First Ave.
Easley, SC
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Easley First Baptist Church
300 East First Ave.
Easley, SC
John Ralph Bryan

John Ralph Bryan Obituary
John Ralph Bryan

Easley - John Ralph Bryan, 66, husband of Mary Katherine Mills Bryan, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family.

Born in Edgefield, SC, a son of the late Leonard Brooke Bryan and the late Doris Quarles Bryan, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved God, enjoyed Clemson Football, the outdoors, and spending time with his family. He was a former Structural Civil Engineer for many years and a former President and current Treasurer of Easley Lions Club. Mr. Bryan was a Deacon and a faithful member of Easley First Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters, Whitney Bryan Wilkins of Columbia, SC and Mallorie Bryan Costner (Jordan) of Filer, ID; brothers, Mike Bryan (Laura) of Fort Mill, SC, Chuck Bryan (Kathy) of Arlington, TX, and Chris Bryan of Greenville, SC; a sister, Barbara Bryan Matzkin (Ken) of Los Angeles, CA; and grandchildren, Mia Elizabeth Costner, Canon Lynn Costner, Finn Oliver Wilkins, and John Luke Wilkins.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Easley First Baptist Church, 300 East First Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the church, before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easley First Baptist Church, 300 East First Avenue, Easley, SC 29640 or to the Easley Lions Club, 201 Camille Street, Easley, SC 29642.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Joe Stephenson, Jr. and staff at the Greenville Health System Cancer Institute for their loving care of Mr. Bryan.

Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
