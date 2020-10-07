John Raymond Haramut



Greenville - John Raymond Haramut, 58, of Greenville, South Carolina passed away on Sunday September 20, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday October 16th from 4:30pm - 6:00pm at The Cremation Society of South Carolina, 6010 White Horse Road Greenville, 29611.



John was born on October 7, 1961 in Agawam, Massachusetts to Jack and Ellen Haramut. He graduated from Richland Northeast High School in 1979. He went on to pursue and complete his Bachelor of Science (1984) and his Master of Science (1991) at The University of South Carolina.



John was a well known professional geologist who excelled in his career and was published in several articles and magazines for his professional contributions. John's passions included hunting, fishing, gardening, motorcycles, fast cars, and all things related to geology. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family.



John is survived by his three children, Courtney Pike and her husband Will of Augusta, GA, Jack Haramut and his wife Jill of Greer, SC, and Luke Haramut of Greenville, SC. He also has two granddaughters, Emma Pike and Presley Haramut, who both lovingly called him Stosh. John is also survived by one brother, Michael Haramut of Byron, GA.









