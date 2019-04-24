John Robert "Bob" Ellis



Greenville - John Robert "Bob" Ellis, 81, of Greenville, husband of Carole Hillhouse Ellis, died Sunday, April 21, 2019.



Born in Anderson, he was a son of the late Durward and Gladys Ragsdale Ellis.



Bob was the President of Textile Hall Corporation. He went to Boys High School and Clemson University and graduated from Erskine College. He played in a band, Bob Ellis and the Bobcats, in high school, The Jungaleers at Clemson and in The Tiger Band.



In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by children, Susan Ellis Crout (James), Sherri Ellis Berni, and John Robert Ellis, Jr. (Heather); grandchildren, Reverend Jay Crout (Mary Ann), Laurel Crout Hammond (Tee) and Hannah Ellis; great grandchildren, Hank Crout, Major Hammond; and yet to be born great granddaughter, Mary Grace Crout.



A visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the fellowship hall of Greenville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m.



Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Village Presbyterian Church c/o Greenville ARP Church, 741 Cleveland St. Greenville, SC 29601.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary