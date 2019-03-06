Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
John Hall
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
John Robert Hall Obituary
John Robert Hall

Sylacauga, Alabama - John Robert Hall, age 83, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019. John was born November 28, 1935 in Greenville, South Carolina to Bernice Evans Hall and Lewis Hall.

John is survived by his wife, Jewell Owings Hall; daughter Veronica Hall Shierling; brother Ronnie Hall (Linda), brother Marshall Hall (Faye) and sister Elaine Krue (Jerry); grandson Seth Shierling and granddaughter Angela Shierling.

John was preceded in death by; daughter Vickie Hall; father Lewis Hall and mother Bernice Evans Hall; brother William "Bill" Hall and sister Joan Hall Sothern.

A visitation for John will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609. A funeral service will occur Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00PM in The Chapel at Mackey at Woodlawn Memorial Park. A burial will occur following funeral service in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawn-fh.com for the Hall family.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 6, 2019
