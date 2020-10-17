1/1
John Schubert McCutcheon Jr.
1957 - 2020
John Schubert McCutcheon, Jr.

Greenville - John Schubert McCutcheon, Jr. passed away peacefully at the home of his sister on Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020, after a brave, courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Greenville. on March 10, 1957 to John Schubert and Joanne Burn McCutcheon.

John (Jay-Jay to family and close friends) was a graduate of J. L. Mann High School and the University of South Carolina. A well-respected real estate appraiser known for his professionalism, deep knowledge and tireless work ethic, John was a sweet, gentle man with a kind heart, a sharp dry-witted sense of humor, and a fine head of blazing red hair. He loved cooking for friends and family, live music, USC and Braves baseball, narrow gauge model railroading, time spent outdoors, and the company of a good dog or two.

John was the embodiment of George Eliot's characterization of integrity and generosity: "What do we live for, if it is not to make life less difficult for each other?" His devotion to his family was his lodestone: John was a champion among fathers, a dedicated husband, and a selfless advocate and provider.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Noe McCutcheon; his son, John Woodrow (Woody) McCutcheon; his sister, Jane McCutcheon; a close-knit family of cousins; and many loyal friends. While our hearts ache for his presence, easy smile and contagious laughter, we find strength and comfort knowing he is resting in peace with his Lord. The family is so grateful to Lisa, Sherry, Ginger, and Alice with Interim Hospice for their compassion and care in these last weeks.

Memorials in John's memory may be made to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 W. Earle Street, Greenville SC 29609; Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville SC 20607; or Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville SC 29615.

In consideration of COVID-19 guidelines, a private family service is planned, with a celebration of John's life to be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
October 15, 2020
I'll will always remember his smile and his laugh .J.J was always part of the Nicholson family. He always made me feel so good when I would see him . We would talk about greenville real estate or growing up with Teddy,ladson, Arthur.He was so kind and giving to all of us NIcholsons.We loved him so much.
fr nigholson
