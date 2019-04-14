Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Vigil
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
2252 Woodruff Rd
Simpsonville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Sullivan Obituary
John Sullivan

Simpsonville - John Sullivan, 87, husband of the late Filomena Sullivan, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he was a son of the late Cornelius and Loretta Sullivan.

Mr. Sullivan served his country as a member of the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.

He is survived by one daughter, Sharon M. Sullivan of Charlotte; four sons, Paul John Sullivan of Simpsonville, Thomas Anthony Sullivan of Glen Gardner, NJ, Stephen Jeffrey Sullivan and wife, Dorothy, of Cincinnati, OH, and Vincent N. Sullivan and wife, Christine, of Greenville; eight grandchildren, Evan Sullivan and wife, Rachel, Nolan Christ, Drew Sullivan, Paul Sullivan, Rachel Sullivan, Adrian Christ, Leslie Sullivan, and Clare Sullivan; and one great-grandchild, Katherine Elizabeth Sullivan.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Jillian Sullivan Linn; four brothers, Neil, Donald, Richard, and James Sullivan; and one sister, Corinne Yunker.

A Vigil will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 2252 Woodruff Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now