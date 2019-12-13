Services
Beasley Funeral Home Inc
715 Augusta Street
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 520-2997
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon John T. Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deacon John T. Bailey Obituary
Deacon John T. Bailey

Travelers Rest - Deacon John T. Bailey, age 79, of 230 Mush Creek Road, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the White Plains Baptist Church, with Dr. Johnny L. Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Coleman Cemetery, Travelers Rest. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Beasley Funeral Home, Greenville.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -