Deacon John T. Bailey
Travelers Rest - Deacon John T. Bailey, age 79, of 230 Mush Creek Road, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the White Plains Baptist Church, with Dr. Johnny L. Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Coleman Cemetery, Travelers Rest. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Beasley Funeral Home, Greenville.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019