John T. Dickson
- - John T. Dickson, 83, husband of the late Betty Jo "Becky" Dickson, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020 with his daughters by his side.
Mr. Dickson was born in Piedmont to the late Hugh Perna Dickson and Annie Virginia Hall Dickson. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of the Minute Man Missile Team. He also was a Hejaz Shriner and was of the Baptist faith. John was an adored father, and a friend to all and loved being a big brother to his baby sister Linda.
Surviving are two daughters and their husbands, Gwen and Glenn Hotchkiss, and Marla and Franky Lancaster; three brothers, Raynay Dickson, Reginald Vickery and Rodney Vickery; a sister, Linda Bowen; three grandchildren, Becky H. White, Tommy Hotchkiss and Christopher Lancaster; and four great-grandchildren, Breana Capers, Bradley Capers, Morris White and Savannah White. He was predeceased by a brother, Edward "Peg" Dickson; two sisters, Ruth Eaton and Helen Eaton; and a granddaughter, Jerilyn Capers.
Out of respect and concern, the family has chosen private funeral services at this time. A Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
Entombment will be at Greenville Memorial Gardens. The US Air Force Reserve will render Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, please participate in a "Pay It Forward" or a .
The family would also like to thank the Carlyle Senior Care of Fountain Inn for their loving care given to John during his time there.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020