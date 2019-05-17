Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Graceland East Memorial Park
John "Gary" Thomas Obituary
John "Gary" Thomas

Anderson - John "Gary" Thomas, 61, of Easley, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach.

He was the former owner and operator of Just Dogs at Cherrydale and Gary Thomas Construction. He was currently living his dream of traveling the United States experiencing life in different areas. Gary was of the Baptist faith and shown his strong faith in everything he did.

Surviving is his loving wife and best friend, Gail Evans Thomas, of 41 years; his parents, John H. Thomas and the late Martha Spiller Thomas; three daughters, Crystal Thomas and husband, Ashley Buchanan and Heather Coughlan; 5 grandchildren; sister, Teresa Futrell; brother, Randy (Terrie) Thomas; several brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces and nephew.

Gary was preceded in death by his son, Justin "JT" Michael Thomas in 2008.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland East Memorial Park.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 17, 2019
