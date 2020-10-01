John Thomas Hayes, Sr.
Travelers Rest - John Thomas Hayes, Sr., 86, of Travelers Rest, widower of the late Geneva Ogle Hayes, passed away, Thursday, September 30, 2020.
Born in Easley, SC he was the son of the late Frank Newton and Maggie Williams Hayes. Mr.Hayes was a Mechanical Insulator and attended Cleveland First Baptist Church.
Surviving are one son: John Thomas Hayes, Jr. (Dana); two daughters: Nancy Brockman (Wayne) and Johna Bailey (Jon); two sisters: Betty Greer and Wanda Leopard; seven grandchildren: Jonathan Seay (Julie), Justin T Hayes (Shannon), Ashley Seay, Tim Bailey (Katie), Samantha N. Hayes, Nathan Bailey, and Edie Brockman; and two great-grandchildren: Harper Curbow and Charlotte Hayes.
Along with his wife and parents, he was predeceased by one brother: Clyde Hayes; and one sister: Frances Foster.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at The Howze Mortuary.
A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 in The Howze Mortuary Chapel.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to the charity of ones choice.
