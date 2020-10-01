1/1
John Thomas Hayes Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Thomas Hayes, Sr.

Travelers Rest - John Thomas Hayes, Sr., 86, of Travelers Rest, widower of the late Geneva Ogle Hayes, passed away, Thursday, September 30, 2020.

Born in Easley, SC he was the son of the late Frank Newton and Maggie Williams Hayes. Mr.Hayes was a Mechanical Insulator and attended Cleveland First Baptist Church.

Surviving are one son: John Thomas Hayes, Jr. (Dana); two daughters: Nancy Brockman (Wayne) and Johna Bailey (Jon); two sisters: Betty Greer and Wanda Leopard; seven grandchildren: Jonathan Seay (Julie), Justin T Hayes (Shannon), Ashley Seay, Tim Bailey (Katie), Samantha N. Hayes, Nathan Bailey, and Edie Brockman; and two great-grandchildren: Harper Curbow and Charlotte Hayes.

Along with his wife and parents, he was predeceased by one brother: Clyde Hayes; and one sister: Frances Foster.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 in The Howze Mortuary Chapel.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to the charity of ones choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Howze Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved