John W. Haase



Greenville - John W. Haase, 72, husband of Freda Cisson Haase, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 16, 2019.



Born in Brownsburg, Indiana, he was the son of the late Maurice and Ruth Haase.



John retired from General Motors after 22 years of employment. After moving to Greenville, he started his own pressure wash service. He enjoyed being outdoors, flower gardening, and his garage. He loved Jesus, his family, and people. He never met a stranger. John loved his church where he served as an usher, greeter, and active member of the Men's Bible Class.



In addition to his loving wife of 36 years, he is survived by two daughters, Ashley Michelle Haase of the home, and Susan Haase Bilbrey of Indiana; and his furry friend, Buddy.



The visitation will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will be held in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Rd, Easley, SC 29642.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 18, 2019