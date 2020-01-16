|
|
John W. Kay Jr
Taylors, SC. - John William Kay Jr., 66, husband of Laurie Cates Kay went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Downtown.
Born June 20, 1953 in Demorest, GA., he was the son of the late John William Kay Sr. and Betty Gastley Kay. He was a graduate of Lower Richland High School and Clemson University. Mr. Kay was a retired Sheriff's Deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's office and was currently workings as a Constable for the Greenville County Magistrate Court. He was also very active in his community from being a Volunteer Firefighter, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts Leader. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Greer where he served on the Security Team. Lastly, he was an avid Clemson fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Shelley Kay of Taylors, Jennifer Kay-Trout and husband Gregory of Taylors, Jessica Holtzclaw and husband Cory of Greer; son, John William Kay III and wife Stephanie of Greenville; sisters, Janet Watt of Chapin, Julia Welch of Greenville; grandchildren, John William Kay IV, Brooks Kay, Walker Kay, Mackensie Kay, Kaleb Surls, Easton Holtzclaw, Knox Holtzclaw and Nolan Holtzclaw.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Fairview Baptist Church in Greer with Doctor Eddie Leopard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The of Charleston, 269 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020