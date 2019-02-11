|
|
John W. Thompson
Travelers Rest - John Webster Thompson, 61, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pickens, SC, he was the son of the late Billy Dean Thompson, Sr. and Beatrice Bennett Thompson. John was the owner of Upstate Transmission for over 20 years and a member of O'Neal Church of God.
Surviving is his wife of 37 years, Katherine "Kathy" Burns Thompson; sons: John Travis Thompson (Elisabeth) and Brian Burns Thompson; sisters: Patricia Larson, Sylvia (Lance) Holmes and Jeanette (Keith) Lynn; brother: Billy Dean Thompson, Jr.; 2 grandchildren: Jacob Travis Thompson and Olivia Elisabeth Thompson.
Along with his parents, John was also predeceased by a sister-in-law: Patricia Thompson and brother-in-law: Gary Larson.
Visitation will be Tuesday afternoon, February 12, 2019 from 1:30 until 2:20 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary. Funeral service will follow the visitation in Howze Mortuary Chapel at 2:30 p.m.
Burial will be at Mountain View Memorial Park.
The family will be at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 11, 2019