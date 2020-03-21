|
John Wesley Alexander Jr.
- - John Wesley Alexander Jr., 81, husband of Lora Lee Brown Alexander for 63 years, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Mr. Alexander was born in Greenville to the late John Wesley Alexander and Bessie Mae Barbrey Alexander. He retired from John D. Hollingsworth and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. John enjoyed golfing, boating, water skiing, fishing and playing baseball with his grandkids. He was a Clemson fan, but his greatest joy in life was being "Pop" to his grands.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Mike Alexander; a daughter, Kim Mahaffey and husband Lee; two grandsons, Brandon Mahaffey and wife Chelsey, and Ryan Mahaffey and wife Mandy; and four great-grandchildren, Brayden, Luke, Ryleigh Brooke and Bobby. He was predeceased by two brothers, James "Alek" Alexander and Nick Alexander; three sisters, Mary Laws, Ruby Dacus, and Gladys Alexander; and his beloved lab Hunter.
Funeral Services will be 2 o'clock Monday at Fletcher Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Mausoleum entombment will be private at Cannon Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the , 301 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29601; or to the Temple Baptist Church Building Fund, 213 W. Curtis Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020