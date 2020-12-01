1/1
John William Houser
John William Houser

Greer - John William Houser, 77, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital with his beloved wife Gail and daughters Julie and Kristin at his bedside.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
