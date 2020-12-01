John William Houser
Greer - John William Houser, 77, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital with his beloved wife Gail and daughters Julie and Kristin at his bedside.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.