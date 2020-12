John William HouserGreer - John William Houser, 77, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital with his beloved wife Gail and daughters Julie and Kristin at his bedside.A graveside service will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org , or to Shriners Hospitals for Children , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com