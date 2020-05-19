|
John Wilson Roberts
Greenville - John Wilson "J.W." Roberts, passed away at the age of 85, on Saturday, May 16, in Greenville, South Carolina surrounded by his family. Born June 17, 1934, to the late W.D. and Ollie Roberts, J.W. graduated Mauldin High School in 1951 before going on to attend Clemson Agricultural College. It was there he met and married the love of his life, Charlotte Henderson. After graduating in 1956, J.W. served two years in the U.S. Army and joined his father's construction business as a partner, until he took over and expanded the business to include real estate. For more than sixty years, J.W. was a respected, sought-after custom builder of homes, churches, and home renovations. J.W. was an active member of the Greenville Home Builders Association for many years, serving on numerous committees, as a director, and as President in 1975. He believed in always doing things the right way, even if that meant the long way, and he never took shortcuts. His strong work ethic never left him and he was hard at work right up to the day God called him home. An active member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church, J.W. humbly offered his wisdom and service as a member of several building committees, a church trustee, and an active Sunday school teacher. All who knew J.W. experienced the gifts of knowing his kindness, love and respect during his 85 years, all gifts that will continue being loved and cherished just as the man himself is. But above all his accomplishments, the thing J.W. was most proud of was his family.
J.W. is survived by his wife of 66 years, Charlotte; his daughters, Jonnette Griffin and Jan Roberts; his two grandchildren, Jimmi Leigh Griffin (Zach Thrasher) and Grayson Griffin (Brooke); three great-grandchildren Ford, Gavin, and Campbell; and his brother Jack Roberts (Sylvia), brother-in-law Tom Henderson (Cindy) and sister-in-law Dolly Henderson along with many nieces, nephews, and treasured friends.
A memorial service for Mr. Roberts will be held on Thursday, May 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Rocky Creek Baptist Church at 1801 Woodruff Road in Greenville, South Carolina. A private burial will follow at Graceland East Memorial Park for immediate family. Due to current circumstances, social distancing practices will be observed for all services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Rocky Creek Baptist Church at 1801 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607, or the Greenville Humane Society on Airport Road in Greenville, SC at https://www.greenvillehumane.com/make-a-donation/ .
Published in The Greenville News from May 19 to May 20, 2020