Johnnie Bennefield
Piedmont - Johnnie Gallamore Bennefield, 78, wife of Cecil L. Bennefield, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late John Grover and Margaret Howard Gallamore. She was a retired school bus driver for Anderson District One and a member of Wren Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Tammy Bennefield Chapman (Billy) of Pelzer and Missi Paige (Ken) of Piedmont; eight brothers and sisters; four grandchildren, Gary Parnell, Kayla Kelley, Sumer Dickey, Kendell Merritt; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends following the service.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020