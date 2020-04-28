Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Bennefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Bennefield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Bennefield Obituary
Johnnie Bennefield

Piedmont - Johnnie Gallamore Bennefield, 78, wife of Cecil L. Bennefield, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late John Grover and Margaret Howard Gallamore. She was a retired school bus driver for Anderson District One and a member of Wren Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Tammy Bennefield Chapman (Billy) of Pelzer and Missi Paige (Ken) of Piedmont; eight brothers and sisters; four grandchildren, Gary Parnell, Kayla Kelley, Sumer Dickey, Kendell Merritt; and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends following the service.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -