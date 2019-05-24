Services
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnnie M. Wofford

Johnnie M. Wofford Obituary
Johnnie M. Wofford

Greenville - Mrs. Johnnie Mae Wofford, 96, passed on Saturday, May 18, 201,9 at NHC Healthcare in Mauldin SC.

Surviving are her sister, Eva Smith of Easley; nieces/caregivers, Easter Bruster of Simpsonville and Carol (Billy) Pepper of Greenville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 2:00pm, at Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with burial in Mt. Olive CME Church Cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News on May 24, 2019
