Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Wells Funeral Home
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Wells Funeral Home
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC
View Map
Easley - Johnny Andrew Green, Sr., age 82, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

A native of Haywood County, North Carolina he was a son of the late Marvin and Elizabeth Ferguson Green. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Lynn Wells; a grandson, Wesley Wells; and his four brothers, Harold, Donald, Kenneth, and Marvin Green, Jr.

Johnny served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from the South Carolina Department of Transportation with 18 years of service working in Road & Bridge Maintenance. Johnny enjoyed riding motorcycles and being outdoors.

Johnny is survived by his son, Johnny Green, Jr. and his wife, Sherri, of Waynesville; his special friend, Shirley Oglesby; five grandchildren, Charles Wells, John Carl Spiron, James, Luke, and Logan Green; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home followed by Military honors. Interment will follow at Fines Creek Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Haywood Pathways Center, 179 Hemlock Street, Waynesville, NC 28786 or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852

The care of Mr. Green has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home in Waynesville, NC and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
