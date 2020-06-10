Johnny Chappell
Piedmont, SC - Mr. Johnny Chappell, 71, passed away on June 5, 2020. Graveside service 1:00p.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.