Johnny W. Lynch, Jr.
Lyman - Johnny W. Lynch, Jr., 75, died on Saturday, April 20th at his home in Lyman with his family by his side. A native of North Carolina, he was born on August 23, 1943 in Gastonia, NC to the late Mr. Johnny W. Sr. and Margaret C. Lynch of Spartanburg, SC. An alumnus of York Technical College, graduate of the South Carolina Highway Patrol Training Academy, a member of Bailey Masonic Lodge 146 A.F.M. and appointed SC State Constable. He was assigned as a SC Highway Patrol Officer in SC Troop Three Post A/C, and appointed to three riot squads. Fondly known as "J.W.", he will be remembered for his great "gift of gab", public service, and greeting of "you got it made". After retiring with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, he was a member of the SC Troopers Association, trained and maintained his SC Highway Patrol Commission until his death.
In addition to his wife of five decades, Mrs. Jo Ann D. Lynch of Lyman, SC, surviving are his children, Johnell A. Lynch and John T. "Todd" Lynch and wife, April of Greer, SC; younger sister, Kathy L. Bulman and husband, Mike of Boiling Springs, SC; younger brother, Ricky M. Lynch and wife, Denise of Spartanburg, SC; niece, Julia A. Spears and husband, Danny; nephew, Jeff A. Lynch and his son, Seth Lynch of Rock Hill, SC; and niece, Amy L. Henderson and husband, Mark and their children, Zoe and Ema of Spartanburg, SC.
He was also predeceased by his brother, Larry D. Lynch and wife, Jennifer of Spartanburg, SC.
A celebration of his life will be held at his son's home, 102 Plantation Drive, Greer, SC 29651 on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Johnny's name to, Rainey Hospice House of Anderson, SC, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019