Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals - Beaufort
1814 Greene St
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-6625
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethesda Christian Fellowship
36 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
St. Helena Island, SC
Beaufort, SC - Jonathan Beasley, age 96, a native of Laurens County, died Friday, June 7, 2019 in Beaufort, SC. A resident of St. Helena Island, he was a retired junior high school principal who spent his entire career as a public educator. He was a World War II veteran.

Surviving are his wife, Clara Bell Beasley; two sons, Bruce Beasley and Marcus Beasley; two sisters, Marjorie Beasley Johnson and Kathryn Barksdale; two brothers, Marion Beasley and Kenneth Beasley and several grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, 36 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, St. Helena Island, SC, with burial in the Beaufort National Cemetery.

Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Beaufort, SC is in charge of arrangements. Courtesy of Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens.
Published in The Greenville News on June 12, 2019
