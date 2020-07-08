Joseph A. Craft
Greer - Joseph Alexander Craft, 84, passed away on July 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born November 12, 1935, a son of the late J. Lynwood and Floride J. Craft. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was a lifelong member of Greer First Baptist Church. He graduated from Greer High School Class of 1954 where he excelled as an athlete. He was a high school and college basketball referee for over 20 years. Mr. Craft was a fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and especially Clemson Tigers football. After retirement, Joseph's yard became his hobby and he spent many hours keeping it in pristine condition and he enjoyed volunteering for the Greer Christian Learning Center. Mr. Craft was a US Army National Guard Veteran.
Mr. Craft was survived by his wife, Carole Duncan Craft of the home; his daughter, Cathy Neely and her husband, Jeff; six grandchildren, Jonathan Neely (Katy), Laura Beth Comer (Blake), Meredith Payne (Wellington), Jeffrey Neely, Joseph Neely (Molly) and Caroline Neely; nine great-grandchildren, Gray and Sylas Neely, Neely, Jackson, Penelope and Anderson Comer, Elsie and Hazel Payne and Lincoln Neely. Joseph loved and enjoyed all his grandchildren.
The funeral service will be private and may be viewed via webcast at www.thewoodmortuary.com
2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020. Burial will be private.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Neely, Joseph Neely, Jeffrey Neely and Wellington Payne.
Memorials may be made to Greer Christian Learning Center, PO Box 2013, Greer, SC 29652 or Greer First Baptist Church, 202 W. Poinsett St., Greer, SC 29650.
