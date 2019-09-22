|
Joseph Anthony Donato
Simpsonville - Joseph Anthony Donato, 77, widower of Madelyn Donato, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, Joe was the son of Mary Crisafulli Donato and the late Anthony Donato. Joe was an avid New England sports fan, enjoyed golfing, and played hockey as a kid and young adult.
In addition to his mother, Joe is survived by two sons, Joseph Donato and his wife, Wendy, of Greenville, AL and Edward Donato and his wife, Barbara, of Hanson, MA; a daughter, Amy Phillips and her husband, Sam, of Simpsonville; six grandchildren, Brian Donato, Morgan Donato, Megan Morrison, Joshua Donato, Kiley Phillips, and Maddie Phillips; one great grandson, Benjamin Donato; and his sister, Sandra Carlisle.
In addition to his wife and father, Joe was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Donato.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Cannon Funeral Home from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. A Committal Service will follow in Whispering Waters at Cannon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the which will continue to honor Madelyn's memory…the love of Joe's life.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made at www.CannonByrd.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 22, 2019