Joseph Benjamin Lawton, IV
Greenville - Joseph (Bud) Benjamin Lawton, IV, age 78, passed away on June 2, 2019, in Greenville SC.
Born on February 18, 1941, in Orlando, Florida, he was the son of Joseph and Madalyne Lawton, and the husband of Karen Lawton, by whom he is preceded in death. He is survived by his sister Happy Gafford, brother Ces Lawton, sons Kevin (Shannon) and Bill (Macie), and four grandchildren: Joseph, Madalyne, Gracie and Murphy Lawton.
Bud shared his creative talents through his design firm JKL Design. He used those talents to create and transform the normal into the spectacular - from private residences to small businesses, restaurants, corporate headquarters, and special events. He shared his late wife's commitment to giving back to the community and helping make it a beautiful place to live.
A celebration of Bud's life will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 910 Hudson Road, Greenville SC. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Peter's Family Endowment Fund.
Published in The Greenville News on June 12, 2019