Joseph Bennett
Greenville - Joseph Bennett died October 19th at his home in Greenville after a lengthy period of poor health. Joe was 79 years old. He is survived by his Wife of 59 years, Blaun Bennett whom he met in grade school and later became his High School Sweetheart. The couple graduated from Marshville High School, Class of 1957 in Union County, NC. Joe is survived by a daughter, Amanda Bennett and her husband Fred Borth, and a son, Bradley Bennett and his life- partner, Carolyn Chamberlain; and a granddaughter, Pierce Becker.
After a brief, self-proclaimed "unsuccessful college career, playing poker every night" at NC State University, Joe enlisted in the United States Air Force instead of returning home to work in his Father's tire store. While serving in the Air Force, Joe was stationed in South Korea and later at Donaldson Air Force Base in Greenville, SC.
Upon being Honorably Discharged, despite never shining his shoes, Joe married Blaun and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He graduated with a degree in accounting and accepted an Executive Comptrollers position with Armstrong Cork Co. in Lancaster, PA.
In 1974 Joe became Controller General for Brookline Carpet Manufacturers here in Greenville. When faced with the choice of accepting a promotion but having to relocate to New York City, Joe decided the time was right to follow his dream of owning his own business.
In 1975, without having any prior woodworking experience, Joe bought The Mirror Outlet and Frame Shop located on Laurens Road. Joe and Blaun worked together and grew their business which they later renamed "Bennetts' Frame and Art Gallery". Additionally, Joe owned several other Upstate businesses related to the picture framing industry including Greenville Glass Co., Distinctive Moulding Co., and The Frame Wherehouses.
Joe retired in 1999 and was proud his daughter took over the family business. Prior to his death, he got a lot of pleasure from seeing his daughter train her daughter, Pierce, to become the third generation working in the family business.
Although he hated spending money hiring lawyers, Joe was proud of his son Bradley who left the family business and became a lawyer with his practice here in Greenville.
After his retirement, Joe and Blaun pursued their love of travel, antiques and fishing by starting Bennett's Collectibles. For over 15 years the couple traveled across the country buying and selling antique fly-fishing rods, reels and creels at antique shows and markets.
Joe was a complex man with simple tastes. He loved music, especially Johnny Cash and Bruce Springsteen, but he couldn't sing a note. He loved Jack Daniels and White Owl Demi-dip Cigars but gave both up for his Wife and a longer life. He was unbelievably tight with a dollar and would revel in Senior Citizen discounts, yet he was generous with family, friends and strangers alike if they were in need. He lived a full and interesting life and died a quiet and peaceful death, surrounded by his Family.
The visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Earle Street Baptist Church in Greenville, SC and the Memorial Service will follow. A graveside service will be held, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Faulks Baptist Church Cemetery in Marshville, NC.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019