Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Dalton Moore


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Dalton Moore Obituary
Joseph Dalton Moore

Greenville - Joseph Dalton Moore of 15 Howell Circle passed away May 2, 2019. Born in Easley in 1928 He was the widower of Mary King Moore and the son of Joseph H. and Pauline Rankin Moore. He served his country in The US Navy and was a member of The Sam Poe Masonic lodge #284 A.F.M., The American legion Post 3 Greenville The Hejaz Shrine Temple, The Hejaz Hospital Guides and a member of Taylors First Baptist Church, Taylors, SC.

Surviving are his Son Joseph Dalton Moore, Jr. of Denver, CO. and grandchildren, Tyler Moore of Denver, CO, twins, Jacquelyn Marie Moore and Joseph Dalton Moore II of Denver, CO. and Sister-In- law, Lorraine H. Moore of Easley.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Paula Marie Moore, his brother, Jack Moore and sister, Dorothy "Dot" Adams.

Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Mackey at Century Drive Chapel, Greenville SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at The Clyde M. Gaffey Mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Vista Hospice, 15 Way, Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29615 or to the . The family is at the home.

Condolences may be made on line at www.mackeymortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Mortuary
Download Now