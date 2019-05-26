Joseph Dalton Moore



Greenville - Joseph Dalton Moore of 15 Howell Circle passed away May 2, 2019. Born in Easley in 1928 He was the widower of Mary King Moore and the son of Joseph H. and Pauline Rankin Moore. He served his country in The US Navy and was a member of The Sam Poe Masonic lodge #284 A.F.M., The American legion Post 3 Greenville The Hejaz Shrine Temple, The Hejaz Hospital Guides and a member of Taylors First Baptist Church, Taylors, SC.



Surviving are his Son Joseph Dalton Moore, Jr. of Denver, CO. and grandchildren, Tyler Moore of Denver, CO, twins, Jacquelyn Marie Moore and Joseph Dalton Moore II of Denver, CO. and Sister-In- law, Lorraine H. Moore of Easley.



In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Paula Marie Moore, his brother, Jack Moore and sister, Dorothy "Dot" Adams.



Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Mackey at Century Drive Chapel, Greenville SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at The Clyde M. Gaffey Mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Vista Hospice, 15 Way, Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29615 or to the . The family is at the home.



Condolences may be made on line at www.mackeymortuary.com. Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019