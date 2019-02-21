|
|
Joseph Earl Herndon, Jr.
Clemson - Retired Colonel Joseph Earl Herndon, Jr., 84, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born in Hilda, SC, he was the son of the late Earl and Jennie Herndon.
Earl was predeceased by beloved wife Jacquelyn. He is survived by children: Joe Herndon, Laurens; Heather Herndon, Clemson; Todd Herndon (Betsy), San Antonio, TX; Grandchildren: Grace, Wright, Meredith Herndon, San Antonio, TX; Sister Polly Ann Wells (Frank), Simpsonville; nephews: Dave Wall (Marissa); Mike Wall (Laura); Niece: Jennifer Wall; Sister-in-law Ruth Lawrence (Charles), Simpsonville; Nephew: Charles Lawrence; Niece: Lyn Mixson (John) and great niece Meredith Mixson and great nephew Drayton Mixson.
Services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Clemson on Sunday, February 24 at 2:00 pm. It will be live-streamed at: https://firstbaptistclemson.com/worship/view-worship-online. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm, prior to the service. A second service will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery at a time yet to be determined.
Additional details will be available at www.Rob insonFuneralHomes.com. Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 21, 2019