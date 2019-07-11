Joseph Fred Batson, Sr.



Pride, LA - July 5th, the world as we know it lost a beautiful human being, Joe Batson. He was a loving husband and a wonderful loving father, grandfather, and great grand father. He was born on Dec 6, 1944 in Greenville, SC to the late Fred Malcolm Batson and Sara Mae Batson (Wyatt). He was a 1962 Graduate of Carolina High School where he served as President of the student government and drum major for the marching band. He attended Greenville Technical College and Clemson University and worked for various engineering firms throughout the South.



He resided in Greenville until 1973 when he moved to Baton Rouge. He returned to Greenville in 2001 and divided his time between South Carolina, Florida, Texas, and Louisiana.



He finally settled down with his wife at his daughter's residence in 2015, where he remained until his death.



Joe will always be known as a "true southern gentleman". He was always willing to help anyone. No load was beneath him and he enjoyed working outside. He could fix almost anything and was a wealth of knowledge about all things structural. He had a love of NASCAR, college football (Clemson and LSU), and attended all his children's sporting events that he could.



His true love was his family. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Gwendolyn Owens Batson, his children Joe Batson Jr. (Kimberly), Rintha Batson, Bryan Batson (Claudia); grandchildren Dustin Batson, Maxim Batson, Anthony Denicola, Katherine Mabry Kleinpeter, great grandchildren Kai and Amelia Kleinpeter. He is also survived by his sister Peggy B. Luther and predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law John Luther.



He was a member of the Church of the Redeemer in Greenville, South Carolina.



Visitation will be at Mackey at Century Drive on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 7 - 9 pm. Services will be held at the Church of the Redeemer on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:30 pm followed by internment at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, make donations to the Church of the Redeemer or to the .



Arrangements under the direction of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, Greenville, SC Published in The Greenville News on July 11, 2019