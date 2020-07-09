1/
Joseph G. Bishop
Travelers Rest, SC - Joseph G. Bishop of Travelers Rest, SC, died July 6, 2020 at the age of 89.

He was the son of the late Grover F. and Ruby Trammell Bishop. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from Davis Electric and was a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary Willis and Jeanette Dodson (C.L.).

He was predeceased by brothers, Grover F. Bishop, Jr., Clinton Bishop, Grady Bishop, and sisters Camelle Batson and Mildred Jones.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 11:30 AM at Locust Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Locust Hill Baptist Church, 5534 Locust Hill Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051






Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Locust Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
