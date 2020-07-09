Joseph G. BishopTravelers Rest, SC - Joseph G. Bishop of Travelers Rest, SC, died July 6, 2020 at the age of 89.He was the son of the late Grover F. and Ruby Trammell Bishop. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from Davis Electric and was a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church.He is survived by two sisters, Mary Willis and Jeanette Dodson (C.L.).He was predeceased by brothers, Grover F. Bishop, Jr., Clinton Bishop, Grady Bishop, and sisters Camelle Batson and Mildred Jones.Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 11:30 AM at Locust Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Locust Hill Baptist Church, 5534 Locust Hill Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051