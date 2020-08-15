Joseph G. Mahaffey, Sr.
Greer - Former South Carolina Representative Joseph George Mahaffey, Sr. "Joe Mahaffey", 81, husband of Alinda Wood Mahaffey, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020, after a life well lived.
Joe was born June 10, 1939, in Greer, SC, to the late Bertha Pearl Howell Mahaffey and Joseph Madison "Mack" Mahaffey. Joe would never know his father, as his father passed away when he was an infant.
Joe was a 1958 graduate of Byrnes High school and a 1964 graduate of Clemson University in Textile Management. He had a very successful career in the textile industry, working for textile companies in South Carolina and Tennessee. While in Tennessee, Joe also started and founded M & M Income Tax Services in 1971. In the early 1980's, he developed Pic-A-Flick Video, a chain of video stores throughout the Carolinas. In 1996, Joe retired from business upon selling the video stores and tax business and focused on raising cattle on the farm where he was born. In 2001, Joe was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives, where he served the great State of South Carolina for three terms (six years).
Joe was a devout Christian and a member of the Washington Baptist Church of Greer, SC. He had a deep faith and focused on his relationships with Christ, family and friends. Joe had a passion for life, which was evident during his last few years with the enthusiasm he had for his honeybees.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years; a daughter Susan Jane Mahaffey; a son, Joseph G. Mahaffey, Jr.; three grandchildren, Alex, Matthew and Andrew Mahaffey; a sister, Frances Glascoe and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by five siblings, Marie Rogers, James Mahaffey, Aaron Mahaffey, Fred Mahaffey and Furman Mahaffey.
Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday; August 18, 2020, at Washington Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Drew Hines, Rev. Joe Price and Mr. Matthew Mahaffey. A committal service will follow in Washington Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will greet friends after the committal service, keeping in mind the social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church, 3500 N Highway 14, Greer, SC 29651.
The family will be at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
.