Dr. Joseph H. Gibson
Greenville - Dr. Joseph H. Gibson, 81, 0f Greenville, husband of Resher H. Gibson passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.
Born in Rock Hill, SC he was a son of the late Carl and Kathryn Hicks Gibson.
As a dentist, Joseph H. Gibson served the Greenville community for 50 years. Dr. Gibson served in the United States Air Force and was an active member of White Oak Baptist Church for more than 53 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife Resher are his son, Joseph (Joey) H. Gibson, II and his wife Teresa of Greenville; daughter, Lynn Gilliard and her husband Benny of Greenville; brothers, Edwin Gibson of Spartanburg, Pat Gibson of Inman and Donald Gibson of Spartanburg; sister, Carlene Styles of Greer; grandchildren, Trey and Tanner Gibson and Bennett and Ellison Gilliard.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11am at White Oak Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Saunders and Rev. Lonnie Polson officiating. The family will not receive friends due to COVID restrictions.
A private interment will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive; Online tributes at mackeymortuary.com