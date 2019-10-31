Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bouvier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Michael "Mike" Bouvier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Michael "Mike" Bouvier Obituary
Joseph Michael "Mike" Bouvier

Mauldin - Joseph Michael "Mike" Bouvier, 67, husband of Elaine Pierce Bouvier, of Mauldin, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Joseph Leo and Helen Jean Timms Bouvier.

Mike was a member of Lifehouse of Worship.

In addition to his loving wife of 48 years, he is survived by a daughter, Leslie Bouvier and her husband Ryan Burris of Taylors; a son, Michael W. Bouvier, Sr. of Taylors; six grandchildren, Joshua E. Jordan, Samantha Bouvier, William Bouvier, Shane Burris, Katelyn Burris, and Nolan Burris; a brother, David W. Bouvier of Fountain Inn; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Pierce of Travelers Rest; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Pierce of Townville.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A private burial will be held in Mountain View Memorial Park in Travelers Rest.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis Cancer Center, 104 Innovation Dr., Greenville, SC 29607 or www.stfranciscancercenter.org.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now