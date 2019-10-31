|
Joseph Michael "Mike" Bouvier
Mauldin - Joseph Michael "Mike" Bouvier, 67, husband of Elaine Pierce Bouvier, of Mauldin, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Joseph Leo and Helen Jean Timms Bouvier.
Mike was a member of Lifehouse of Worship.
In addition to his loving wife of 48 years, he is survived by a daughter, Leslie Bouvier and her husband Ryan Burris of Taylors; a son, Michael W. Bouvier, Sr. of Taylors; six grandchildren, Joshua E. Jordan, Samantha Bouvier, William Bouvier, Shane Burris, Katelyn Burris, and Nolan Burris; a brother, David W. Bouvier of Fountain Inn; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Pierce of Travelers Rest; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Pierce of Townville.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A private burial will be held in Mountain View Memorial Park in Travelers Rest.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Cancer Center, 104 Innovation Dr., Greenville, SC 29607 or www.stfranciscancercenter.org.
