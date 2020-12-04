Joseph "Joe" Smith Philpot
Travelers Rest - Joseph Smith Philpot died at his home on December 3, 2020. He began his battle with brain cancer twenty-four years ago. Until six years ago he worked with his family at Philpot Law Firm, PA. He was also a real estate broker and owner of Philpot Real Estate, LLC. Joe never gave up hope. He was an inspiration to his family and his many friends. It has often been said that Joe never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Born May 21, 1968 Joe was the son of Irvin Henry Philpot, Jr. and Rebecca Elizabeth Smith Philpot. He graduated from the University of South Carolina at Coastal College with a degree in Business Administration in 1990. He was a lifelong member of Berea Friendship United Methodist Church, a member of Green Valley Country Club and the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, served several years on the advisory board of the George I. Theisen YMCA and was an avid golfer before his illness prevented him from enjoying the game.
He is survived by his wife Heather Leigh Hester Philpot and his children Haleigh Hester Philpot and Claire Rebecca Philpot of the home, his parents, his brother Irvin H. Philpot, III and wife Paula, his sister Elizabeth H. Philpot, his brother Eric H. Philpot and wife Lorri, nieces and nephews Irvin H. (Bo) Philpot, IV and wife Rachel, Kirby-Annah Fisher Philpot, HopeEllen Holder Philpot Turner and husband Alan, PollyRose McDaniel Philpot, SamcieJoe Smith Philpot Barrett and husband Carson, Paul Henry (Bubba) Philpot, ElizaPearl Walton Philpot, Eric Holcombe (Ric) Philpot, Jr., and Mary Ellen Philpot. He is also survived by his mother-in-law and father-in-law Cindy and Steve Hester, his brother-in-law Brandon Hester and his wife Lindsey, and their son Parker. He will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends whom he treasured.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Irvin H. Philpot, Helen Holcombe Philpot, Martha Henderson Smith and James Wilber Smith and in 2003 infant daughter Josie Leigh Philpot.
Due to Covid restrictions and out of concern for the family a private service will be held at 1 p.m. on December 7, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Northwest Chapel with The Rev. Lawson Philpot Hall, The Rev. James Patterson and The Rev. Davon Harrelson officiating with burial at Coleman Memorial Cemetery following the service.
Family and friends may watch the celebration of the life of Joe by selecting the live link located at www.thomasmcafee.com
at the bottom of the obituary page.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Mark O'Rourke, for his exceptional care of Joe for over twenty years, Patriot Hospice & Palliative Care team, and his home caregivers, who loved him and cared for him so dearly for the last days of his life and the many friends who have helped Joe's family on this journey.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Berea Friendship United Methodist Church, 8001 White Horse Road, Greenville, South Carolina 20617; Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC 3624, Durham, NC 27710-200 or online at tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu
; or the Melvin McCall "Strokes Fore Progress" Memorial Golf Tournament, P. O. Box 748, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
the Tribute Wall.