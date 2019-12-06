Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Greenville - Joseph Sprouse, 72, husband of Kathy Simmons, died Friday, December 6, 2019.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late Butler Lee and Thelma Sprouse.

Joe was an avid fisherman and musician.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brian Sprouse (Carolyn) of Easley; daughters, Kimberly Sprouse (Andy) of Greenville, and Stacey Clogston of Greenville; step daughter, Sandy Parham (Robert); step son, Danny Simmons Jr. (Machelle); eight grandsons, Logan Sprouse, Hayden Burgess, Reed Burgess, Michael Burrell III, David Coley, Jonathan Coley, Keith Gosnell, and Corey Simmons; a granddaughter, Hailey Gosnell, eight great grandchildren; two brothers, Frank Sprouse (Gwen), and Will Sprouse (Linda); and three sisters, Vonnie Burns, Dolly Sprouse, and Becky Greene (Johnny).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Deana Davis and a brother, Tim Sprouse.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The funeral service will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Ave, Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
