Josephine "Jo" Key Baker
Greenville - Josephine "Jo" Key Baker, 99, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was 17 days shy of her 100th Birthday.
Mrs. Baker was born in Greenville on October 30,1919, she was a daughter of the late Theodore L. Key and Anna Painter.
Jo was an active member of Westview Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Greenville working in the garment industry most of her life.
She is survived by a son, Don Baker (Lynda) of Winter Springs, Florida; a daughter, Darlene Houston of Easley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by three sisters, Trixie Greer, Catherine Hanley and Edith VanHorn; and five brothers, George, Furman, James (Parshall), John, and Lawson Key.
The visitation will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive guests at Westview Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 28 Jamison Street, Greenville, SC following the committal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or to Westview Baptist Church, C/O Rev. Paul Link, 126 Oak Wind Circle, Greer, SC 29651.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019