Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Joshua Thomas Burnett Obituary
Joshua Thomas Burnett

Marietta - Joshua Thomas Burnett, 19, of Marietta, passed away Sunday March 3, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of Michael Thomas Burnett and Cecile Amber Lynn Delk Gilbert. Mr. Burnett was a Landscaper and was of the Baptist Faith.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters: Hailey Gilbert and Miranda Whitmire; maternal grandparents: Debra Delk and Clarence Wood; and paternal grandmother: Gayla Burnett.

Joshua was predeceased by his paternal grandfather: Thomas Burnett.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon in The Howze Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow in Coleman Memorial Cemetery.

The family will be at the home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept-142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 6, 2019
