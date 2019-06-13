Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
1762 Greenpond Road
Fountain Inn, SC
Joy Hipps Satterfield


1959 - 2019
Joy Hipps Satterfield Obituary
Joy Hipps Satterfield

Fountain Inn - Joy Hipps Satterfield, 59, wife of Timothy Paul "Tim" Satterfield, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Mrs. Satterfield was born in Simpsonville to Robert Freeman Hipps and Linda Howard Hipps. She loved the beach and the lake, but most of all, her children. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are two sons, Justin Satterfield (Sara) and Tyler Satterfield; a grandson, Jaxon Satterfield; a brother, Robby Hipps (Lisa); a sister, Denise Hensley (Todd); father and mother-in-law, Wofford & Dot Satterfield and a special aunt, Gail West. She was predeceased by a son, Jason Satterfield.

The family will receive friends 6-8pm Thursday at Fletcher Funeral Service.

Funeral Services will be 11am Friday at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cannon Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church Building Fund, 1762 Greenpond Road, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.
Published in The Greenville News on June 13, 2019
