Joyce Barker Ashmore
Joyce Barker Ashmore

Simpsonville - Joyce B. Ashmore, 88, of Simpsonville, widow of Wallace D. Ashmore, Jr., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Born in Simpsonville, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Inez Barker. Mrs. Ashmore was a long-time member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church where she enjoyed for many years being a member of the Ruth Dorcas Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Ashmore is survived by her children, Charles Wallace Ashmore of Simpsonville, and Donna Weathers Mackey and her husband, Mike, also of Simpsonville; her grandchildren, Grant Weathers and his fiancé, Ellen Mercer, Amy Mantooth and her husband, Matt, and Emily Trent; her great-grandchildren, Theresa Ashmore, Crista, Caitlyn, and Christopher Trent, Luke, Ava, and Evelyn Mantooth; and a sister, Ruth Thomason and her husband, Clayton.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Cannon Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Industries for The Blind "IFB" Solutions, 240 Sardis Road, Asheville, NC 28806. Please make checks payable to "IFB Solutions" and mail to attn: Grant Weathers.

Cannon-Byrd Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
