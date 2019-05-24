|
Joyce Boozer
Simpsonville - Joyce Stogner Boozer, 81, wife of Bud Boozer, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Palmer and Ruby Couthen Stogner.
Mrs. Boozer was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Mauldin.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Chevis Irvin Boozer, III (Rhonda), and Russell Clark Boozer (Samantha); and four grandchildren, McKenzie Boozer, Madison Baldwin (Josh), Sloane Boozer, and Landon Boozer.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 12 noon in the Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 739 N. Main St., Mauldin, SC 29662.
Published in The Greenville News on May 24, 2019