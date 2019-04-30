Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Joyce Bridwell Obituary
Joyce Bridwell

Travelers Rest - Joyce Anne Sherbert Bridwell, 73, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Brookdale of Greenville.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Palmer Sherbert and Rachel Bryant Sherbert. Joyce was retired from both Emb-Tex after 21 years of service and The Washington Center after 10 years of service and a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 50 years, Buddy C. Bridwell; daughter: Sherri Oates and her husband Lewis "Boomer" and a grandson: Justin Oates wo was the light of her life. Joyce was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Along with her parents, Joyce was predeceased by 4 brothers: Calvin Sherbert, Tom Sherbert, Wayne Sherbert and Ben Sherber and a sister: Linda Burns McJunkin.

A visitation will be held Wednesday evening, May 1, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

Funeral service will be held Thursday morning, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Howze Mortuary Chapel.

Burial will be at Mountain View Memorial Park.

The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.

The Howze Mortuary in Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 30, 2019
