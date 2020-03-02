|
|
Joyce Caroline Dunlap Patterson
Greenville - Joyce Caroline Dunlap Patterson, 79, loving wife of Reverend James Ford (Jim) Patterson, died on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Joyce was born November 10, 1940, in Greenville. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1958, Anderson College in 1960 and from Furman University in 1962. Over the years she taught business and accounting at the high school and college level. She also worked in various roles with Dunlaps. Inc., Meal on Wheels, and The Furman Company. In her retirement, she served alongside her husband at several United Methodist Churches across South Carolina. She was a long-time member of Berea Friendship United Methodist Church where she served as a leader and Sunday School teacher. Most recently, she was an active member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church and a member of the Revelations Sunday School Class.
In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by her daughter, Brana Patterson Myers (Alan), her son, James Ford Patterson, Jr. She was "Nana" to three grandchildren, Caroline Myers Southerland (Blake), Mary Susannah Myers Lewis (Andrew), and Carter Alan Myers, three great grandchildren, Elleigh and Macon Southerland, and Baker Lewis. Also, surviving are her brother, Steve Dunlap (Carolyn), her nephew, Stephen Dunlap (Jean), niece, Carrie Dunlap Hodge (Steven), and many other special cousins, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Calvin and Sue Stephens Dunlap.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, with Dr. Michael Guffee and Reverend Grover Putnam officiating. The celebration will continue with food and fellowship immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to the . As was Joyce's wish, her body was donated to the Willed Body Program of the USC School of Medicine in Greenville.
The family are at their respective homes.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020