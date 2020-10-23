Joyce Emerson Rhodes
Greenville - Joyce Emerson Rhodes, 86, wife of the late William Rhodes, Jr, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Emmie Whitten Emerson.
Joyce was of the Baptist faith. In her spare time, she loved to travel but most of all she loved her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Thompson (Don) and Kim Esamann (Brad); a son, Scott Rhodes; a grandson, Ryan Thompson; a granddaughter, Allie Goins; a sister, Ruth Cassity and a brother, Earl Emerson.
In addition to her loving husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Ray Emerson and a sister, Martha "Mert" Houck.
Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Guest attending the service are kindly asked to observe social distancing and wear a face covering or mask. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or the American Heart Association
, 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville SC 29615.