1/1
Joyce Emerson Rhodes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Emerson Rhodes

Greenville - Joyce Emerson Rhodes, 86, wife of the late William Rhodes, Jr, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Emmie Whitten Emerson.

Joyce was of the Baptist faith. In her spare time, she loved to travel but most of all she loved her family and spending time with them.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane Thompson (Don) and Kim Esamann (Brad); a son, Scott Rhodes; a grandson, Ryan Thompson; a granddaughter, Allie Goins; a sister, Ruth Cassity and a brother, Earl Emerson.

In addition to her loving husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Ray Emerson and a sister, Martha "Mert" Houck.

Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Guest attending the service are kindly asked to observe social distancing and wear a face covering or mask. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or the American Heart Association, 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville SC 29615.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved